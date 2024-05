Inspectors of the Biological Resources Control Department of the Environmental Technical Supervision Service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan seized a golden eagle in one of the establishments of Alamedin district. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the violator was fined 20,000 soms.

The bird was handed over to Bugu-Ene wild animal rehabilitation center.

Earlier, another endangered bird was seized on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. It was handed over to NABU.