State center for assistance to violence victims opened in Bishkek

The state center Single Window for assistance to women and girls affected by gender violence under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan was presented in Bishkek. The press service of the ministry reported.

The Labor Minister Gulnara Baatyrova noted that sexual violence is a crime against humanity, which undermines the foundations of the society, deprives women of their rights and dignity.

«That is why the main tasks of the state are to prevent such crimes and help victims of violence,» she said.

The goal of the center is to facilitate access to the necessary help and create the right support for women and girls, violence victims.

Qualified professionals, who will provide medical, counseling, legal, psychological and social services, will work at the center. It will also offer assistance with investigations.

The ministry noted that Single Window center is equipped with a Gizella one-way mirror for investigations, comfortable rooms for victims for investigative actions, for medical examination and psychological support, forensic medical examination with special equipment for investigations.

The center will be put into operation after the signing of the relevant legal acts, which are currently being coordinated.

The center was renovated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and with support from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).