A fire broke out in an open area in Kok-Moinok-1 village. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, information about burning dry grass near the village of Kok-Moinok-1 on the 160th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway was received on May 15 at 4.11 p.m.

One fire brigade worked at the scene.

The fire was completely extinguished at 5.53 p.m. The total area of the fire was 500 square meters.