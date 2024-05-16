09:33
USD 88.33
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan - Heart of Asia Festival to take place near Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan — Heart of Asia Festival will take place at Maple Leaf golf club.

World-class stars, amazing music and an evening that will be remembered for a long time are waiting for you.

The legendary Turkish performer Mustafa Sandal and the diva of Central Asia Ozoda Nursaidova will perform at the festival.

The organizers promise an explosion of emotions, an amazing atmosphere and a lot of fun!

The festival will start at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets (from 2,500 soms) can be purchased on the website tickets.kg or at points of sale:

  • Bishkek-Park shopping center, ground floor;
  • Dordoi-Plaza shopping center, first floor.

Don’t miss the main event of the year! Take your friends, gather your family and come to the hottest festival.

For any questions, please call +996703779779.
link: https://24.kg/english/294094/
views: 26
Print
Related
Blind Fest dedicated to International Day of Blind to take place in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts Kimchi 2023 Festival
ART PROSPECT & TRASH-5 Ecological Art Festival starts in Bishkek
Coca-Cola Food & Music Fest 2023 held in Bishkek
Kazakhstani Aina Kalmaganbetova wins Grand Prix at Meikin Asia Festival
Cholpon-Ata to host III Meikin Asia International Festival
Kyrgyzstani Timur Begimbetov performs at large Stand Up Festival in Moscow
Bishkek to host Oimo 2023 International Festival
Madway Fest: Music festival held in Cholpon-Ata
Tourism Department to hold ethno-festival Taigan Fest in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Thursday
09:25
Kyrgyzstan - Heart of Asia Festival to take place near Bishkek Kyrgyzstan - Heart of Asia Festival to take place near...
15 May, Wednesday
17:54
Emergency medical aid station opened in Tamchi village
17:46
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to rains
17:39
Kyrgyzstan plans to create register of bona fide entrepreneurs
17:31
CEC asks president to schedule early elections in Sverdlovsky district
17:03
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek