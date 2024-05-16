Kyrgyzstan - Heart of Asia Festival to take place near Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan — Heart of Asia Festival will take place at Maple Leaf golf club.

World-class stars, amazing music and an evening that will be remembered for a long time are waiting for you.

The legendary Turkish performer Mustafa Sandal and the diva of Central Asia Ozoda Nursaidova will perform at the festival.

The organizers promise an explosion of emotions, an amazing atmosphere and a lot of fun!

The festival will start at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets (from 2,500 soms) can be purchased on the website tickets.kg or at points of sale:

Bishkek-Park shopping center, ground floor;

Dordoi-Plaza shopping center, first floor.

Don’t miss the main event of the year! Take your friends, gather your family and come to the hottest festival.

For any questions, please call +996703779779.