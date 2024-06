The Uzbek airline Silk Avia began operating regular flights on the route Tashkent — ​​Issyk-Kul — Tashkent. At least 50 passengers arrived from the capital of Uzbekistan in Tamchy on June 16. The press service of Manas International Airport reported.

The flight time from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul airport is two hours. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. It is planned to increase the number of flights from the next month.