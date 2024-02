A fire broke out in a three-storey shopping center in Kulundu village, Leilek district of Batken region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, five fire brigades arrived at the scene at 9.10 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 10.40 p.m., and was completely extinguished at 00.10 a.m.

«The area of the fire is 400 square meters. There are no casualties and injured, causes of the fire are being found out,» the statement says.