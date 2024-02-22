17:12
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team

The President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev met with the head coach of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic Stefan Tarkovic. KFU reported on social media.

Training of the national team for the qualifying matches of the 2026 World Cup was discussed.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, became the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union on February 19.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 104th place in the FIFA ranking.
link: https://24.kg/english/287458/
views: 115
Print
Related
Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata loses to Spartak Moscow
FIFA representatives congratulate Tashiev on his election to post of KFU head
Principle of selection of football players for national team to be changed
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union
Kyrgyzstan will become a football country - Kamchybek Tashiev
Champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata to play against Spartak Moscow
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev becomes President of Kyrgyz Football Union
Kyrgyzstan's national football team drops six positions in FIFA ranking
Qatar becomes champion of Asian Cup
President invites Kamchybek Tashiev to head Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhsta...
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team
16:26
Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained
15:51
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until April 4
15:39
Underground casino closed in Bishkek, organizer detained