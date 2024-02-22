Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team

The President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) Kamchybek Tashiev met with the head coach of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic Stefan Tarkovic. KFU reported on social media.

Training of the national team for the qualifying matches of the 2026 World Cup was discussed.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, became the President of the Kyrgyz Football Union on February 19.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 104th place in the FIFA ranking.