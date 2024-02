The fence of Issyk-Kul airport collapsed for the second time. The press service of Manas International Airport OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the fence collapsed due to strong wind, which was registered on February 17. Manas International Airport has not yet commented on the issue of restoration.

The fence around the airport in Tamchy collapsed due to wind in March 2023, less than two months after construction. It was built in January last year.