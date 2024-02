At least 12 fires were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, one fire broke out in Osh city, Osh, Issyk-Kul, and Batken regions each, two in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions, and four — in Bishkek.

At least 12 fire brigades were involved in their extinguishing.