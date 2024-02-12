16:04
Wanted suspect of fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan who had previously been put on the wanted list was detained in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, the citizen is a suspect in a criminal case initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was detained using a CCTV camera with a facial recognition function.
