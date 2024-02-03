National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market for the first time since October 2023 and conducted its first intervention this year. The bank’s website says.

It is noted that a total of $23.5 million was sold with calculations on a date different from the date of the transaction.

So far, the intervention has not produced significant results. The U.S. dollar to som exchange rate remains high. Today, the American currency is bought for 89.3-89.4 soms, sold — for 89.72 soms. The official exchange rate is 89.32 soms.

In 2023, the National Bank conducted 14 interventions to sell foreign currency in the amount of $655.72 million.