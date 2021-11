A child was killed by a fire in a sewing workshop on Ammosov Street in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the girl was four years old.

«The fire was brought under control, but its extinguishing is still going on. Three fire brigades are still working. Specialists are extinguishing small fire sources. We will provide additional information later,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.