Wanted for fraud Kyrgyzstani detained in Moscow

A 39-year-old native of Jalal-Abad, who is wanted in his homeland for fraud, was detained in Moscow on October 29 with the assistance of Russian law enforcement officers. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The offender used the passport of his close relative in Russia. He has been on the interstate wanted list since 2016 for committing 14 episodes of fraud. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized criminal group. The material damage caused by him to the entrepreneurs is more than $33,500. According to the investigation, the man, forging documents, deceived citizens, posing as the owner of shopping facilities, and illegally sold them someone else’s property,» the statement says.

The criminal managed to hide from law enforcement officers for five years. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The issue of his extradition to Kyrgyzstan is being considered.
link: https://24.kg/english/212538/
