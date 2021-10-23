13:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Economic growth rate in 2020 becomes lowest in last 20 years

In 2020, the growth rate of the economy fell by 8.6 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced a press conference today.

According to him, this is the lowest figure in the last 20 years. The head of state noted that he became president at a difficult time for the country.

«Many enterprises have suspended their work; the volume of investments has decreased. This hit the incomes of the population and the state budget. Last year, the budget deficit amounted to 20 billion soms. Within the framework of business support, the Guarantee Fund was additionally increased by 2 billion soms.

Loans in amount of 1.1 billion soms were issued in 2020. Commercial banks issued loans in the amount of 3.6 billion. Under the Guarantee Fund program, 680 entrepreneurs received preferential loans. As a result of the negotiations, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund resumed issuing loans. In order to facilitate the issuance of loans, the capital of RSK Bank was additionally increased by 900 million soms,» he said.

The President said that the mortgage lending rate for public sector employees was reduced to 4 percent. «The interest rate will be gradually lowered to 4-6 percent for those, who previously took mortgage loans at 6-8 percent per annum,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/211395/
views: 115
Print
Related
Recovery of Kyrgyzstan's economy to begin in early 2022
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts economic growth of 6.2 percent in 2021
August results. Economic growth slows down in Kyrgyzstan
Economic growth to slow down in autumn in Kyrgyzstan
April results. Economy of Kyrgyzstan stands still without gold
Economy in oil-importing countries to slow down to 4.5 percent in 2019
ADB predicts acceleration of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in economic activity expected in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
12:49
Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neighbors Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neigh...
12:29
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
12:23
Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks
12:16
Economic growth rate in 2020 becomes lowest in last 20 years
12:03
New York bankruptcy court approves $8 mln Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co.