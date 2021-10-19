Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in Moscow

Another mass brawl with participation of labor migrants took place in Moscow (Russia). Russian media reported.

The incident took place in the north of the capital of Russia in Koptevo district, the men drank alcoholic beverages. Both migrants and Russians were among the participants of the brawl.

One of the victims was hospitalized with a stab wound.

In total, 23 people were detained after the incident. The police conduct a check. It is possible that the participants of the incident will face deportation.

At least 10 mass brawls involving labor migrants took place in Russia from August to October 2021.