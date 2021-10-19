14:33
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.19
English

Another mass brawl involving labor migrants occurs in Moscow

Another mass brawl with participation of labor migrants took place in Moscow (Russia). Russian media reported.

The incident took place in the north of the capital of Russia in Koptevo district, the men drank alcoholic beverages. Both migrants and Russians were among the participants of the brawl.

One of the victims was hospitalized with a stab wound.

In total, 23 people were detained after the incident. The police conduct a check. It is possible that the participants of the incident will face deportation.

At least 10 mass brawls involving labor migrants took place in Russia from August to October 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/210861/
views: 135
Print
Related
Interior Ministry of Russia proposes to change order of stay of migrants
Detention of migrants in St. Petersburg: Kyrgyzstani to be deported from Russia
400 migrants from neighboring countries detained in St. Petersburg
Labor migrants to be able to send money from Russia on credit
Kyrgyzstani wounded from pistol in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis stage mass brawl in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani killed during road works in Moscow Oblast
Elections 2021: Only 1.5 percent of migrants from Kyrgyzstan vote in Russia
Wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia
Moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from Russia to lose effect on September 30
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov Centerra Gold Inc. ready to withdraw from Kumtor project - Akylbek Japarov
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
19 October, Tuesday
14:01
Monument to medical workers killed by COVID-19 unveiled in Bishkek Monument to medical workers killed by COVID-19 unveiled...
13:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 241.1 million people globally
13:38
Body of newborn found in bag in Alamedin-1 microdistrict in Bishkek
13:21
Regions to be informed about environmental issues, gender inequality
13:05
Ulan Sarbanov becomes new head of State Financial Supervision Service