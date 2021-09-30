18:47
Kyrgyzstani killed during road works in Moscow Oblast

A Kyrgyzstani died during installation of a metal fence on the highway. FAN media outlet reports.

Police department received a message about the fatal injury of a 20-year-old worker. This happened on the Central Ring Road in Ramenskoye urban district.

Doctors preliminary stated that the death of the victim was caused by numerous fractures of the bones of the body and the cranial vault.

Investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow Oblast scheduled an inspection, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made.

The body was reportedly sent to the local morgue for a forensic examination. It will establish the exact causes of death.
