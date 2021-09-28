13:14
Head of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov resigns

The head of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, Tolkunbek Abdygulov, is resigning his seat. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is expected that he will officially announce his decision today at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

The press service of the National Bank does not comment on the resignation. The official representative of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Aida Karabaeva noted that Tolkunbek Abdygulov has been at his workplace yesterday and today.

According to the law on the National Bank, the Сhairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic can resign on a personal request, but his resignation is accepted by the Parliament, which should be notified in advance of the sitting of the Parliament, where this issue will be considered.

Several names of possible candidates for the position of the Chairman of the National Bank are voiced. One of the most probable is Kubanychbek Bokontaev.
