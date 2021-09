The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 98th place in the world. FIFA has published its updated ranking.

The team moved up from the 101st place it took in August.

There are 210 national teams on the list. The top three are Belgium, Brazil and England, followed by France, Italy and Argentina. The national team of Russia takes the 37th place.

The football players of Kyrgyzstan won the Three Nations Cup, which took place in early September in Bishkek.