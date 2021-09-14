Murder of Aizada: Court announces verdict to accused

Penal proceedings on abduction of Aizada Kanatbekova ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Judge Saltanat Esenkulova read out the verdict, according to which all the defendants were found guilty.

Zamirbek Ramankulov and Kubanych Tokon uulu were sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison. Azhykabyl Rysbai uulu, Syimyk Moldosariev, and Oruzbek Nurumbetov were sentenced to 7 years in prison.

The court recovered 100,000 soms from all the accused as moral and material damage.

Lawyer Asel Rysbayeva said that the victims were satisfied with the court’s verdict.

Aizada Kanatbekova was abducted on April 5. Video of the incident was posted on social media. She and her abductor were found dead two days later. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from tragedy of Burulai.

All suspects involved in ala kachuu have been detained. They were charged under the article «Kidnapping» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.