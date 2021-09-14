11:08
Moscow needs migrant construction workers

Problem of a shortage of migrant construction workers persists in Moscow. The city lacks about 200,000 foreign workers to date. Izvestia media outlet reports with reference to the Vice Mayor of the capital of Russia Vladimir Efimov.

«We hope that the restrictions on their entry into the country will be eased in the near future. Lack of labor resources leads to the fact that employers, first of all, developers, outbid employees from each other that increases the cost of their services,» he said.

As for the period up to 2020, housing prices in Moscow have hardly grown for several years, Vladimir Efimov said. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, housing prices have increased, catching up with inflation in previous years.
