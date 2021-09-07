19:45
Fast food outlet burns down in Bishkek

Fast food outlet completely burned down in Bishkek at the intersection of Samanchin and Baitik Baatyr Streets. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«The fire broke out early this morning at about 5.30. The fire area reached 120 square meters. The fire spread to a nearby pavilion. The headlights of two passenger cars Kia and Honda Odyssey also burned out,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The press service of the ministry also published a video of the incident.

One fire brigade was involved in fire extinguishing. Cause of the fire is being investigated.
