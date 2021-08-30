17:23
President Sadyr Japarov invites diplomats, tells about development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

More than 50 heads of embassies of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Kyrgyzstan took part in the event.

Speaking to the guests, Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan declared its independence and sovereignty when the Soviet Union was on the verge of collapse. In the difficult days of 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the Kyrgyz SSR adopted at a session the Declaration on the State Independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. From that moment, Kyrgyzstan became a full participant and subject of international law.

The head of state noted the achievements of Kyrgyzstan over the years of independence, choosing the path of sovereignty and democracy. According to him, in search of an optimal development model, the country faced various challenges, ups and downs, which led to a number of internal political crises, including tragedies, and, to one degree or another, influenced the development of the republic.

«In these difficult circumstances, Kyrgyzstan has overcome social divisions, ensuring stability, international accord, unity and tolerance. Civil society was also able to maintain its image of an active, just country and a freedom-loving nation. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the economic growth of Kyrgyzstan slowed down to 8.6 percent. Currently, the pandemic continues, but despite this, in the first seven months of 2021, economic activity is gradually recovering, and growth is observed in some sectors,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has established diplomatic relations with 165 states and is a member of 124 international organizations. The Kyrgyz Republic is actively developing long-term and multifaceted cooperation with them to strengthen political dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership.

«The Kyrgyz Republic adheres to the universally recognized principles and norms of international law enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including the principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of international disputes through political and diplomatic means,» the President said.
link: https://24.kg/english/205565/
views: 102
