Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Hayithon Husan kyzy lost the fight in the weight category up to 57 kilograms at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In the 1/8 finals, she lost to the athlete from Kazakhstan Diana Fedossova — 0:11.

Another Kyrgyzstani Arystanbek Bazarkulov will compete in para-track and field athletics (shot put) on September 4.