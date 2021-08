Deputies of the Osh City Council elected a new mayor today. Almaz Mambetov became the new mayor of Osh city. At least 43 deputies voted for his candidacy, two — against.

Almaz Mambetov promised to develop the city. According to him, one of the vice mayors will be a woman.

Previously, he was the Chairman of the State Registration Service, and since May 2021 — the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.