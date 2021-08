A truck burned down in a traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Toyota Estima and Mercedes Benz 814 truck collided near Ketmen-Tobo village at about 4.20 on the 330th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway.

A fire broke out in the truck as a result of the traffic accident. Two fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 11.10 only.

No casualties were reported.