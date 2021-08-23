13:43
Aisuluu Tynybekova to participate in 2024 Olympics

Aisuluu Tynybekova, a Kyrgyz freestyle wrestler, silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympic Games, will participate in the next Olympics. She stated this today at the solemn ceremony of presenting state awards in Ala-Archa state residence with the participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The athlete thanked the head of state for support and congratulated the Kyrgyz people on the anniversary Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan.

«God willing, if I am healthy, I will participate in the upcoming Olympic Games. I will do my best to win the gold medal,» Aisuluu Tynybekova said.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Tokyo Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

The 33rd Summer Olympic Games will be held in 2024 in Paris (France).
