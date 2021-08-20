Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council: 16 documents signed

A number of documents have been signed following a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held on August 19-20, 2021 in Cholpon-Ata city, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.
The participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council approved:
- Instruction within the framework of the issue on convergence of unilateral non-tariff measures established for the export of goods, as well as export customs duties;
- Order on measures of insurance support for mutual and foreign trade of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union;
- Decision on the entry into force of the decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission dated June 8, 2021 No. 63;
- Instruction to establish a Eurasian (regional) accreditation organization in the field of conformity assessment;
- Order on ensuring equal conditions for participation in the program for the purchase of agricultural machinery and equipment in Kazakhstan for manufacturers of the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries;
- Order on formation of a high-level working group to develop proposals for the convergence of the positions of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union within the framework of the climate agenda;
- Instruction on the implementation of the project «Automated cross-border trade and settlement integrated system»;
- Order on the list of exemptions and restrictions on the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union to be eliminated in 2021-2022;
- Order on crediting and distribution of the amounts of import customs duties between the budgets of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020;
- Order on the annual report of the Eurasian Economic Commission on monitoring the assessment of the regulatory impact of draft decisions of the EAEC in 2020;
- Order on the formation of a high-level working group on digital transformation in the Eurasian Economic Union;
- Decision to amend paragraph 3 of the decision of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council dated April 30, 2019 No. 2;
- Order on an action plan (roadmap) for implementation of the main directions and stages of the implementation of the coordinated (agreed) transport policy of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2021-2023;
- Order on an action plan (roadmap) for the formation of a common market for organic agricultural products within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union;
- Order on the plan of priority measures for digitalization of freight rail transport in the interests of development of trade and economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states on the one hand and the People’s Republic of China on the other hand;
- Decision to amend the procedure for the official publication of international treaties within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, international treaties of the EAEU, concluded with third states, their integration associations and international organizations, decisions of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union.