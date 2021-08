The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan prematurely terminated powers of the deputy of the Parliament Umbetaly Kydyraliev from Respublika — Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction. Press service of the CEC reports.

According to it, the deputy’s powers were terminated in connection with his appointment to post incompatible with implementation of parliamentary powers.

Umbetaly Kydyraliev became the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC last week.