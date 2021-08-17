Acquisition of MegaCom by National Bank of Kyrgyzstan considered

«The possibility of purchase of Alfa Telecom CJSC (MegaCom trademark) by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is being considered,» Mirlan Bakirov, Chairman of the State Property Management Fund, said at a press conference today.

According to him, there are other contenders for the purchase. But he did not voice the names of potential buyers. At the same time, the head of the State Property Management Fund noted that before the sale, the assets of the company would definitely be revalued.

«The Parliament agreed to include MegaCom in the privatization program. The company is now undergoing an inventory procedure. A special commission will be created; all procedures will be open. In 2019, the cost of MegaCom was estimated at 19 billion soms, then it was reduced to 14 billion. But the buyer has been never found. Therefore, today’s task of the Cabinet of Ministers is to reassess the company,» Mirlan Bakirov said.