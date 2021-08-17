15:40
USD 84.74
EUR 99.87
RUB 1.15
English

Acquisition of MegaCom by National Bank of Kyrgyzstan considered

«The possibility of purchase of Alfa Telecom CJSC (MegaCom trademark) by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is being considered,» Mirlan Bakirov, Chairman of the State Property Management Fund, said at a press conference today.

According to him, there are other contenders for the purchase. But he did not voice the names of potential buyers. At the same time, the head of the State Property Management Fund noted that before the sale, the assets of the company would definitely be revalued.

«The Parliament agreed to include MegaCom in the privatization program. The company is now undergoing an inventory procedure. A special commission will be created; all procedures will be open. In 2019, the cost of MegaCom was estimated at 19 billion soms, then it was reduced to 14 billion. But the buyer has been never found. Therefore, today’s task of the Cabinet of Ministers is to reassess the company,» Mirlan Bakirov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/204238/
views: 49
Print
Related
National Bank resumes exchange of shabby banknotes, sale of gold bars, coins
National Bank: Volume of reserves provides margin of safety for economy
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 7.5 percent
Inflation reaches 15 percent as of mid-July in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank suspends exchange of old banknotes, sale of gold bars
Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work
Parliament adopts report of National Bank for 2020
Chairman of National Bank about non-standard solutions and large profit
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan transfers 7.6 billion soms to budget in 2020
27 million soms spent on maintenance of members of Board of National Bank
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
17 August, Tuesday
15:35
State plans to sell its shares in three banks and Guarantee Fund State plans to sell its shares in three banks and Guara...
15:25
Acquisition of MegaCom by National Bank of Kyrgyzstan considered
15:14
Experts about flaws and gaps in law on access to information
15:06
Dyikan market returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
14:59
Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul