Before the start of Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan launched Imagine One World Kimono Project, within which 213 kimonos were created, reflecting the culture of every country in the world. Foreign media report.

According to them, for some reason, the organizing committee of the Olympics refused to use the kimonos at the Games, despite the fact that the collection turned out to be amazing.

The kimonos include elements of national histories and cultures. Leading Japanese designers worked on the colorful kimonos.