Swimmer Denis Petrashov takes 18th place in overall standings at Olympics

Kyrgyz swimmer Denis Petrashov dropped out of the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics in 200 m breaststroke.

He covered the distance for 2 minutes 10.07 seconds, becoming the first in his swim. However, this time was not enough to continue his participation in the Games.

He took the 18th place in the overall standings.

At least 40 athletes participated in five preliminary heats, after which 16 swimmers with the best time reached the semifinals.

Earlier, Denis Petrashov set a new record for Kyrgyzstan in the 100 m breaststroke. He took the 27th place.