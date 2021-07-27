18:22
USD 84.41
EUR 99.52
RUB 1.14
English

Swimmer Denis Petrashov takes 18th place in overall standings at Olympics

Kyrgyz swimmer Denis Petrashov dropped out of the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics in 200 m breaststroke.

He covered the distance for 2 minutes 10.07 seconds, becoming the first in his swim. However, this time was not enough to continue his participation in the Games.

He took the 18th place in the overall standings.

At least 40 athletes participated in five preliminary heats, after which 16 swimmers with the best time reached the semifinals.

Earlier, Denis Petrashov set a new record for Kyrgyzstan in the 100 m breaststroke. He took the 27th place.
link: https://24.kg/english/202311/
views: 104
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Vladimir Zoloev loses first bout at Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Olympics: Kanykei Kubanychbekova takes 48th place in shooting
Protests in Tokyo: Hundreds of people oppose the Olympics
Kanykei Kubanychbekova to carry flag of Kyrgyzstan at Olympics opening ceremony
Olympics 2020: Who goes to Tokyo from Kyrgyzstan
Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes
Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics
Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented
Aiaal Lazarev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Popular
List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death
AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week
27 July, Tuesday
18:12
Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Ky...
17:57
Swimmer Denis Petrashov takes 18th place in overall standings at Olympics
17:27
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
17:11
President receives Deputy Chairman of Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov
16:48
Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody