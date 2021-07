Search for a five-year-old child, who was swept away by a mudflow, continues in Aksy district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Eight residents were swept away by the mudflow at Mal-Kaldy pasture on July 12, including the five-year-old child — resident of Tashtak village of Zhany-Zher rural area.

The bodies of seven people were found. The search for the boy continues. 58 rescuers are involved in the search.