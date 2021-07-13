14:38
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to allow convicts to vote in elections

It is planned to allow convicts to vote in elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

According to her, only about a quarter of those deprived of their liberty will get the right to vote.

«There are 4,769 people in the prisons of Kyrgyzstan. It is proposed to allow those who have committed a crime through negligence to vote. According to some sources, there are 20-25 percent of them,» she said.

The norm is being introduced into the draft constitutional law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/200951/
views: 99
Print
Related
Iskender Matraimov heads group of IPA CIS observers in elections in Moldova
New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections
New mayors elected in Shopokov and Kaindy cities
Elections of rector at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy: Indira Kudaibergenova wins
Elections of rector begin at Kyrgyz State Medical Academy
Repeat elections in three cities to cost Kyrgyzstan 48,344,000 soms
CEC schedules mayoral elections in four cities for June 11
Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people
Kyrgyzstanis trust voting results, but not candidates' expenses
Local elections to cost state budget of Kyrgyzstan 422,231,000 soms
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
14:18
President instructs to take measures to eliminate consequences of mudflow President instructs to take measures to eliminate conse...
14:12
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally
14:03
Zulushev: Criminal Code hinders work of law enforcement system
13:52
Kyrgyzstan plans to allow convicts to vote in elections
13:37
Group of Russian journalists visits Kumtor mine