Kyrgyzstan plans to allow convicts to vote in elections

It is planned to allow convicts to vote in elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

According to her, only about a quarter of those deprived of their liberty will get the right to vote.

«There are 4,769 people in the prisons of Kyrgyzstan. It is proposed to allow those who have committed a crime through negligence to vote. According to some sources, there are 20-25 percent of them,» she said.

The norm is being introduced into the draft constitutional law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Amendments to the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.