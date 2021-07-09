Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Information about aggressive dogs at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Tynystanov Streets, which attack passers-by, is sent out on social media.

The City Hall noted that 1,321 people applied for medical help this year after being bitten by dogs and cats, 960 cases were registered during the same period last year. According to the results of the epidemiological survey, 85.5 percent suffered from dog bites.

«We are concerned about the fact that there are cases of attacks by stray dogs, 279 people (24.6 percent) have suffered from their bites. For this reason, the city service is forced to resume work in this direction,» the City Hall reported.

Since the beginning of this year, the municipality has received 165 requests from the townspeople for catching or shooting dogs.

You can leave an application by calling 0555701761.

The City Hall stressed that the work is carried out by Tazalyk municipal enterprise mainly in the morning.