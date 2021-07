A fire broke out in Tashrabat shopping center in Bishkek last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«We received information about a fire in the shopping center located on Gorky Street. Three fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 4.43 and was completely extinguished at 5.05,» the ministry informed.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire and the damage caused are being clarified.