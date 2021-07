A house and a store burned down yesterday in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fire broke out in one of the houses on Suvorov Street.

Three fire brigades were involved in the fire extinguishing. As a result, a residential building and a store with a total area of 190 square meters burned down.

The fire was caused by explosion of a gas cylinder in the house, no one was injured.

The cause is violation of the rules of handling of gas devices.