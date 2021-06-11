18:56
Bishkek landfill burning again

Fire sources are being extinguished at the Bishkek landfill. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to it, due to the high air temperature and inseparable disposal of solid waste and food waste, the release of methane has increased, which leads to fires and smoke.

In order to reduce smoke pollution, the head of the enterprise, Adil Nazarov, reached an agreement with the director of the Estonian company Ehitusfirma Rand Ja Tuulberg AS, Jaanus Pezt, to provide the company with one excavator and three dump trucks for extinguishing fires with the help of clay. At least 150 trucks of clay have been already delivered.

Earlier, the City Hall announced resumption of work on closure and reclamation of the landfill.
