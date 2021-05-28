18:22
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with residents of Ak-Sai village, Batken district of Batken region. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President discussed with local residents the development of the region, answered their questions. He promised that the state would continue to pay close attention to the residents of Batken region.

«I will continue to direct my efforts to the social and economic development of the region, ensuring border security. We intend to improve the welfare of local residents. In addition, the state is doing everything possible to resolve the state border issues. Measures in this direction have been taken, interstate government commissions are working,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

Residents noted that Ak-Sai village is the heart of Batken region. According to them, there are many unresolved social issues, but the most important thing is the preservation of peace and security. Local residents also named construction of social facilities, improvement of rural infrastructure, payment of benefits and pensions, creation of jobs, land transformation and others among the top-priority issues.

According to them, for all the years no one has bothered to grant Batken region a special status.

This is very important for them, because the locals do not want to go anywhere in search of a better life, they want to work and live in their homeland, they want the young people to stay here. To do this, they need both tax and other exemptions.
