Bishkek hosts Digital Fest - 2021 online forum

Digital Fest International Forum is held online in Bishkek.

Its organizer is an educational project Digital Academy by I DO MARKETING agency in cooperation with Mail.ru Group and Facebook.

Digital Fest is a platform that promotes development of online advertising, creative economy, export of digital products and digitalization of business in Kyrgyzstan. The platform brings together over 700 specialists from different countries.

The following topics are planned to be covered:

  • New methods of online advertising during the pandemic;
  • Design trends and techniques used by top agencies;
  • How to draw up creative concepts that bring results.

A unique program was prepared for participants of the event, where everyone will find a topic of interest.

Details of the program are available on the website.

24.kg news agency is the media partner of the event.
