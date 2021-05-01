Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk over the phone again

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the leader of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev today.

According to the press service of the head of state, topical areas of bilateral and regional cooperation were discussed, including issues related to the latest events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The parties expressed satisfaction with normalization of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border thanks to well-coordinated joint efforts.

Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again reaffirmed their commitment to resolving all existing regional issues through a constructive and trusting dialogue in order to strengthen the relations of friendship and good-neighborliness between the fraternal peoples of the countries.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.