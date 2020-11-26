19:18
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 10

The New Year tree in Bishkek will be lit up in Bishkek on December 10. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, told in a video message.

According to him, there will be no traditional concert and fireworks on the central square Ala-Too on New Year’s Eve.

Balbak Tulobaev noted that it was decided to cancel them, because it will cost about 4 million soms. In addition, epidemiological situation does not allow it.

Earlier, the Bishkek City Hall noted that it planned to buy gifts for low-income citizens and veterans at the expense of the funds saved on decoration the capital for the New Year.
link: https://24.kg/english/174622/
