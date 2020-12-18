Activists propose to declare 2021 Year of Ecology in Kyrgyzstan

Activists propose to declare 2021 the Year of Ecology in Kyrgyzstan. Leader of Green Party Erkin Bulekbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they have been taking the initiative since 2017, but they have not received a response from the relevant government agencies.

«We wrote to Almazbek Atambayev, to Sooronbai Jeenbekov. This year we are also send letters to the President’s Executive Office. Environmental protection is of great concern, there are certain problems. But no one says us anything, we get no answers. We also sent letters to the SCO members to declare the Year of Ecology in Central Asia. We received answers from several countries, they liked the initiative, but the issue needs to be finalized,» he said.

Erkin Bulekbaev proposed to create a coordinating committee for the Year of Ecology in 2021. It will develop a five-year environmental protection action plan. It is also planned to initiate the Bishkek Global Mountain Summit in 2022.