Russian Ural Airlines resumes charter flights to Kyrgyzstan

The Russian airline Ural Airlines resumed charter flights to Osh and Bishkek from eight cities of Russia. The company announced on its Instagram page.

The flights will be operated from Moscow (Domodedovo), Zhukovsky, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Nizhnevartovsk, Kazan, Krasnoyarsk and Samara cities.

Air tickets are already on sale on uralairlines.ru website, on the mobile application and at ticket offices.

The airline notes that before entering the country, passengers must show a certificate of negative COVID-19 test when boarding the plane.

It is necessary to pass the PCR test 72 hours before arrival in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/176008/
