Eleven people die in fires in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

The number of fires decreased by 40.5 percent in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

For 11 months of 2020, at least 648 fires occurred in Chui region, in 2019 — 1,089.

The fires killed 11 people, last year — 13. This year, inventory worth 139 million soms has been saved.

The main causes of fires are: