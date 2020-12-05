11:18
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Eleven people die in fires in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

The number of fires decreased by 40.5 percent in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

For 11 months of 2020, at least 648 fires occurred in Chui region, in 2019 — 1,089.

The fires killed 11 people, last year — 13. This year, inventory worth 139 million soms has been saved.

The main causes of fires are:

  • Violation of the rules of handling electrical equipment;
  • Violation of the rules of handling heating stoves and chimneys;
  • Careless handling of fire;
  • Children playing with fire;
  • Careless smoking.
link: https://24.kg/english/175670/
views: 105
Print
Related
Store on fire near Alamedin market in Bishkek
88-year-old man dies in fire in Novopavlovka village
Car service station on fire in Novopavlovka village
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Emergencies Ministry releases video of fire extinguishing at Orto-Sai market
Fire at Orto-Sai market: No casualties or injured reported
Large fire breaks out at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek at night
House is on fire in Bishkek
Man dies in fire in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek
Mercedes-Benz cargo van burns down in Karakol
Popular
Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO Talant Mamytov: Kyrgyzstan fulfills its obligations within CSTO
Uzbek border guards install fencing at border Uzbek border guards install fencing at border
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution EU Special Representative: Parliament cannot amend Constitution
5 December, Saturday
11:11
Specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt discuss legal support Specialists from Kyrgyzstan, Abkhazia and Egypt discuss...
10:29
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 1st place at United World Wrestling virtual tournament
10:21
Eleven people die in fires in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
10:13
Citywide cleanup to take place in Osh city today
09:59
Coal deposit in Osh region put up for auction
4 December, Friday
22:24
Evgeny Vinokurov: Kyrgyzstan conducts adequate public debt policy
22:16
President of Kyrgyzstan to be personally responsible for work of Government
22:04
Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow