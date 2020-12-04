As of December 1, at least 7,099 people with disabilities live in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The Vice Mayor of Osh, Emil Shadykhanov, received the heads of the school for children with special needs, a special residential institution for blind and visually impaired children and a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders.

Each head of the institutions was handed 10,000 soms on behalf of the City Hall. The official also listened to the problems of the institutions and instructed to solve them.