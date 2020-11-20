13:39
USD 84.78
EUR 100.26
RUB 1.11
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues interventions

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to sell dollars in the foreign exchange market to support som. It has already conducted its fourth intervention this week.

The day before, $ 3 million were sold with settlements on the date different from date of the transaction. The National Bank sold $ 21.4 million on November 16. The next day, the bank again entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention of $ 500,000. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold dollars again on November 18, this time — $ 1.3 million.

Since the beginning of November, the National Bank has already sold $ 53.3 million in the foreign exchange market.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The exchange rate slightly stabilized later, but it rose again to 84.5 soms on the weekend.
