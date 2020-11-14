Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted

The Izmailovsky District Court of Moscow city has delivered a guilty verdict against two citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Eastern District Online media outlet reports.

It was found out that 20-year-old Ulukbek uulu A. and 22-year-old Kamchybek uulu Ch. attacked Shakhtybaev Y.N on June 19, 2019 near Elektrozavodskaya metro station, inflicting slight harm to his health.

The first was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, the second — to two years and six months in prison with serving the sentence in a prison colony with general regime. During the court hearing, the defendant Ulukbek uulu A. admitted his guilt in full, the defendant Kamchybek uulu Ch. — partially. Both repented of what they had done.

A mass brawl took place at the entrance to Elektrozavodskaya metro station on the morning of June 19, 2019. Migrants from Central Asia, who were in a state of alcoholic intoxication participated, in it. One of them used a knife, as a result three people were injured and one person was killed.