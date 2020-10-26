Aisuluu Tynybekova shares pictures from photoshoot in national style

World champion and three-time Asian champion Aisuluu Tynybekova shared pictures from a photoshoot in the national style by Galina Bokova on her Instagram.

«We managed to combine two eras: the minimalism of modernity, expressed through a red loose dress, and the centuries-old history of our people through traditional tebetei, chyptama and jewelry,» the athlete noted.

This is not the first photo session of Aisuluu Tynybekova with Galina Bokova. In June, the athlete shared her pictures from the photoshoot.