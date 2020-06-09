Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova

World champion and three-time champion of Asia, Aisuluu Tynybekova, posted photos from a photo shoot on her Instagram.

She thanked a photographer Galina Bokova for the excellent work. «This photo session has been planned since last year. I am very pleased with the result. Galina is a wonderful photographer who is comfortable working with. I have very fond memories of the photo shoot,» the athlete posted.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is a three-time champion of Asia (2016, 2017, 2019), champion of the Asian Games 2018, and a world champion 2019.

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a bronze medal at the Women’s Wrestling Tournament in the framework of the Asian Championship.