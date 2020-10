An extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan took place at Ala-Archa state residence yesterday.

The MPs included the issue of election of a speaker on the agenda. The deputies nominated Kanatbek Isaev to the post of the Speaker.

Deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev said that it was necessary to move from sycophancy to elections. His colleague Evgenia Strokova supported him. According to her, five days as a speaker can be harder than five years.

At least 78 deputies voted for Kanatbek Isaev, 2 - against.